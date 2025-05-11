SGGP Newspaper hands over new classrooms to secondary school in Binh Duong

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the People’s Committee of Bac Tan Uyen District of Binh Duong Province inaugurated a 3-storey building with six classrooms at Lac An Secondary School on May 10.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program, building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country, taken by SGGP Newspaper.

Attending the event were Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province Bui Minh Tri; Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tang Huu Phong; Director of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Duong Province Bui Huu Toan; Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van; Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong; Chairman of the Board of Directors, Giang Nam Logistics Joint Stock Company, Nguyen Xuan Hai; along with leaders of the Party Committee and People’s Committee of Bac Tan Uyen District, and representatives of TH Milk Food JSC, Thien Hanh Investment Joint Stock Company and other sponsors.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van offers gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Bui Thi Hong Suong offers gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Principal of Lac An Secondary School Le Dang Thanh, before the new building was constructed, the school had only 14 standard classrooms. Now, with six new classrooms put into use, teachers and students feel empowered and more determined than ever to pursue their mission of education and learning.

The project has a total investment of VND15.9 billion (US$612,549), aiming at serving the goal of teaching and learning of students, staff, and teachers of the school. It is a tremendous encouragement that enables the school to better fulfill its educational goals, ensuring that 100 percent of students can attend full-day classes. The school’s Board of Management is also striving to increase the percentage of students achieving academic excellence from the current 35 percent to 40–45 percent in the coming school years, he added.

Leaders of Bac Tan Uyen District present letters of thanks to sponsors. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tang Huu Phong offers gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Hoa San Cuong from Giang Nam Logistics Joint Stock Company said that the company hoped that students of Lac An Secondary School would continue to make progress and achieve good academic performance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Tan Uyen District, Nguyen Thanh Thuong, emphasized that the new classrooms are a gift that has both material and spiritual significance. It is considered a strong source of motivation and support for teachers and students of Lac An Secondary School to continue striving for excellence in teaching and learning and improve the quality of education. This project, supported with special attention from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and sponsors, not only contributes to enhancing the school's infrastructure but also reflects a noble spirit of social responsibility and sharing from SGGP Newspaper and the businesses to the cause of education and nurturing future generations.

Students of the Lac An Secondary School express their joy at receiving gifts. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of SGGP Newspaper, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong, said that over the past 50 years of development, the newspaper has always been interested in community programs aimed at the development of society, especially for students in remote areas. These students, who have faced many hardships, need the support of the community, and SGGP is a small part in helping ease their difficulties. The program is expected to provide support to help underprivileged students have better conditions to overcome difficulties to gain outstanding academic results, contributing to the development of the country.

The total investment for the construction project of six classrooms cost nearly VND15.9 billion, including VND8.6 billion from Giang Nam Logistics Joint Stock Company and VND7.3 billion from Bac Tan Uyen District.

At the ceremony, Thien Hanh Investment Joint Stock Company offered 10 smart televisions and 50 scholarships totaling VND200 million. In addition, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presented each scholarship holder a backpack, while TH Milk Food JSC gave 4,800 fresh milk boxes, worth VND42 million, to the students of Lac An Secondary School.

By Xuan Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh