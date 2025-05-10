Trade unions defend rights of self-employed workers

Members of the District 1 Traditional Motorbike Taxi Union have their vehicles' oil changed for free at the festival to care for union members in difficulty

Clause 1’s Article 5 in the 2024 Trade Union Law which will take effect on July 1, 2025 now includes individuals who 'work without a labor relationship', affirming that 'Vietnamese workers have the right to form, join, and engage in trade unions'. This development is promising for informal sector workers, often referred to as freelancers, as it provides them with greater options for protection.

In Ho Chi Minh City, up to now, 160 unions have been established with nearly 18,000 union members working in various fields and occupations such as housework helpers, loading and unloading, traditional motorbike taxi drivers, technology motorbike taxi drivers, lottery ticket sellers, manicure, hairdressing, carpentry, electricity.

According to Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Le Thi Kim Thuy, developing union members and establishing unions is one of the important tasks that labor unions in organizations and companies in Ho Chi Minh City focus on implementing in a variety of fields and occupations, in order to care for and protect the legitimate and legal rights and interests of workers in the informal sector.

Hoang Van Loi, who has been involved with the An Dong Trade Center Stevedoring Union in Ho Chi Minh City's District 5 for 24 years and currently serves as its President, recounted that prior to 2001, there was no union, and stevedores at An Dong market worked independently. According to him, since the establishment of the union, the rights of its members have been significantly better protected, leading to more stable employment. Furthermore, union members have received training in professional skills, legal awareness, fire prevention, and have developed a greater sense of responsibility towards their work.

According to Mr. Loi, the An Dong Trade Center Stevedoring Union once had over 60 members during its peak years. However, due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing economic challenges, the union has since declined to just 18 members, who now operate in a more streamlined and orderly manner. In addition to maintaining stable employment, these members actively collaborate with security personnel at the trade center to safeguard goods for small traders, support fire prevention and firefighting efforts, and help uphold security and public order.

Having joined the An Dong Trade Center Stevedoring Union just seven months ago, 29-year-old Son Phanh from Tra Vinh Province shared that his income has since stabilized, ranging from VND300,000 to VND350,000 per day. By living frugally, he is able to save a modest amount each month to send home, helping his wife cover medical expenses for their son, who suffers from congenital stenosis. He remembered when he worked as a freelance delivery driver, his income was unpredictable. Since becoming a union member, he has had more financial stability. Moreover, he was moved as when fellow union members learned about his son’s illness, they each contributed what they could to support his family, Son Phanh said.

The growth of the labor force, coupled with the rise of new, technology-driven industries, has led to an increase in workers without formal labor contracts. Attracting, organizing, and representing this segment presents a significant challenge for the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union.

After a period of preparation and worker mobilization, the Binh Thanh District Electrician Union was officially established on March 20, 2025, with 46 members working in the electricity sector. This marks the 12th grassroots union under the Binh Thanh District Labor Federation.

According to Nguyen Van Hung, interim chairman of the union, the Executive Committee will soon implement initiatives to support member participation in union activities, ensure access to social security benefits and labor protections comparable to those of other workers, and promote opportunities for mutual learning, networking, and contributions to local security and public order.

For many freelance workers, the union has become a second home. Chairman Vo Anh Dung of the District 1 Traditional Motorbike Taxi Union shared that union members now feel more confident and self-aware in their daily work.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Dan Thuy