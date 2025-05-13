HCMC requests acceleration of flood prevention projects ahead of rainy season

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested departments, Thu Duc City, and districts urgently accelerate the implementation of flood prevention projects ahead of the rainy season.

On May 12, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, signed a document to convey the instructions of Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc on ensuring the safety of people's lives during the 2025 rainy season.

Accordingly, departments, Thu Duc City, districts, and relevant agencies are required to continue effectively implementing official dispatch No. 3067 of the municipal People’s Committee on ensuring public safety during the 2024 rainy season, focus on accelerating flood prevention projects, and promptly report challenges to propose timely solutions.

In addition, the units must strengthen canal dredging, address illegal waste dumping that blocked drainage systems, encourage residents and businesses to effectively implement the “HCMC residents do not litter in roads and canals for a clean, green, and eco-friendly city” campaign, increase inspection and handle violations of land encroachment into the drainage system infrastructure and illegal construction works, and use the FEDS software to monitor and update real-time data on flooding on streets and narrow alleys in the city.

The Department of Construction needs to accelerate infrastructure projects, particularly works to reduce and ease flooding in the 2021–2025 period; ensure unobstructed water flow and protect construction projects from flooding; coordinate with local authorities to inspect and detect vunerable trees and remove them if necessary before the rainy season to ensure public safety; and strictly handle violations of encroachment on drainage systems and illegal construction that damages infrastructure.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh