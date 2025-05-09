Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay last respects to Professor Dr. Dang Luong Mo

Ho Chi Minh City leaders yesterday paid last respects and extended their deepest condolences to the family of Professor Dr. Dang Luong Mo for his passing.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee offers incense in remembrance of Professor Dr. Dang Luong Mo. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

On the afternoon of May 8, a delegation of leaders from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited the National Funeral Home, No.5 Pham Ngu Lao Street, Ward 3, Go Vap District to pay tribute to Professor Dr. Dang Luong Mo.

The delegation also included Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and others.

At the memorial service, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the delegation members solemnly offered flowers and incense in remembrance of Professor Dr. Dang Luong Mo.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee writes in the funeral book. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Touching words in the funeral book written by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen as "The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City deeply mourn the passing of Professor, Doctor of Science Dang Luong Mo, Honorary Professor at Hosei University (Japan), Honorary Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Semiconductor Microchip Technology Association, former Senior Advisor to Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City.

The Professor devoted his life to scientific research and training talents for the country, a pioneer in the development of microchip design technology in Vietnam, and a profoundly knowledgeable and virtuous teacher to generations of students. The distinguished individual contributed significantly to the building, protection and development of Ho Chi Minh City during the period from 1975 to 2025."

Some photos captured at the memorial service of Professor Dr. Dang Luong Mo: (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

By Ba Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong