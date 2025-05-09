HCMC delegation visits, encourages new recruits at military training units

A Ho Chi Minh City delegation led by Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi visited new military recruits in Dong Nai, offering support and reaffirming the city's commitment to youth and national service on May 9.

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City officials—representing the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC—led by Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, visited and encouraged new military recruits undergoing training for their 2025 service term on May 9.

The delegation visited several training units under Military Region 7 in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province, including Regiment 31 of Infantry Division 309, Engineer Brigade 25, Artillery Brigade, and Armored Brigade 26. Altogether, the units are currently training more than 300 new recruits from HCMC.

At Regiment 31, Private Truong Cong Hoa (Company 12, Battalion 9) shared that after nearly three months of training, he felt excited and proud. The supportive guidance from unit officers helped him overcome homesickness and gradually adapt to military life.

“I hope that after completing my service, I will be physically stronger, more disciplined, and able to contribute more to my family, community, and the city,” he said.

Reporting to the delegation, representatives of the training units noted that over the past three months, new recruits from Ho Chi Minh City have quickly adapted to the military environment, maintained stable morale, and steadily improved in both health and physical strength; they have shown marked maturity and a strong sense of responsibility toward their revolutionary mission and unit. They have also grasped key aspects of military discipline, formation drills, and basic combat techniques.

Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Thanh Nghi visited training grounds and living quarters to engage with the recruits, offering encouragement and praising their efforts.

He expressed pride in the long-standing traditions of the units and emphasized that such a strong legacy provides an ideal environment for training and instilling values in the city’s young servicemen.

He also expressed confidence that military service would help shape the recruits into disciplined, responsible citizens. Upon returning to civilian life, they would be better equipped to contribute to local development and the future of the nation.

On behalf of HCMC leadership, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi pledged that the city would ensure support for the families of recruits, enabling them to fulfill their duties with peace of mind.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi also thanked the military units for their dedicated efforts in training, mentoring, and guiding new soldiers, and encouraged continued efforts to support their development—especially for those aspiring to join the Communist Party of Vietnam.

During the visit, the delegation also presented gifts to the units and new recruits as a gesture of care and encouragement from the city's government and people, reinforcing solidarity and morale as the young soldiers continue their journey in national service.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan