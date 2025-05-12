HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc undertakes additional duty

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc will undertake additional duty as Head of the Subcommittee for the Implementation of Resolution 57.

The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation has assigned Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc as Head of the Subcommittee for the Implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW issued by the Politburo.

On May 12, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, referred to as the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee, indicated the decision to establish a subcommittee for the implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW issued by the Politburo, referred to as the Subcommittee for Implementing Resolution 57.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, serves as standing deputy head.

The deputy heads of the subcommittee include Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Mr. Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs; Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology and Standing Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee.

In addition, the Subcommittee for Implementing Resolution 57 includes nine members who are leaders of various departments, sectors and the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology will serve as the permanent unit of the Subcommittee for Implementing Resolution 57.

Previously, on May 6, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee had issued a decision to reorganize and rename the Steering Committee for the Implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo, which focuses on breakthroughs in national science, technology, innovation and digital transformation in Ho Chi Minh City to the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, serves as the head of the Steering Committee.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong