HCMC issues land use rights for 79 percent of apartments with legal matters

The HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda, Mass Mobilization Commission in collaboration with the municipal Department of Culture and Sports yesterday held a press conference to provide information on socio-economic matters in the city.

Regarding 81,085 apartments that have not yet been issued a certificate of land use rights, Deputy Head of the Land Registration Office under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Pham Tan Loc stated that 63,821 cases, accounting for 78.7 percent have been resolved so far.

The remaining unresolved cases are primarily part of projects currently under inspection or investigation, or projects undergoing financial reassessment due to adjustments in planning indicators.

Specifically, the group requiring additional financial obligations includes 19,958 apartments across 39 projects. The department has resolved issues for 16 of these projects, covering 6,977 apartments.

For the group under inspection or investigation, there are 8,235 apartments across 18 projects, with 10 projects consisting of 3,952 apartments that have overcome the barriers.

Regarding the third Ho Chi Minh City Orchid Festival 2025, Director of the Center for Agricultural Economic Transition Consulting and Support under the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade Pham Quang Hoi announced that the festival will take place from May 16 to 20 at Tao Dan Park in District 1 with participation from over 200 organizations.

By Thu Huong, Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong