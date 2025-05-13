SGGP Newspaper, Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy co-sign MoU on cooperation

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy this morning co-signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on fulfilling tasks related to the city’s sustainable development.

Overview of the signing ceremony and working session between Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy this morning (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy, emphasized the event’s significance in terms of politics, organization and training.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy speaks at the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

SGGP Newspaper serves as the voice of the Party Committee, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, with many key communication tasks by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee while, Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy provides training courses in political theory and state management skills to officials, civil servants and public employees of Ho Chi Minh City.

Both units operate under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Therefore, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat believed that the signing of the cooperation agreement is a significant event.

This partnership is expected to open a new chapter in the activities of both units, foster a closer relationship between two sides through joint initiatives that contribute to the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy commits to accompanying Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, ready to provide support in any fields that the newspaper may need.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van speaks at the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

On the side of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the newspaper, stated that the signing would offer more opportunities to its staff for learning about political theory and enhancing its role and effectiveness in communication tasks.

Pursuant to the memorandum of understanding, Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy will be responsible for providing training courses in political theory, advanced journalism skills and modern media management for staff of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in both in-person and online formats.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (R), presents a commemorative gift to Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy. (photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper will utilize its media channels to publish and share information about Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy’s activities, including training programs, scientific research and community service initiatives.

Notably, the two sides will regularly collaborate to organize scientific seminars and dialogues regarding practical reviews and policy consultation in leadership, governance and the sustainable development of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong