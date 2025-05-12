Over 15,000 gifts distributed to employees

More than 15,000 gifts were given to workers in the framework of the opening of Workers' Month.

Yesterday, at Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in Ho Chi Minh City's District 7, more than 4,000 union members and workers participated in purchasing goods with gift cards presented by the Trade Union of Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and Industrial Parks (IPs) of the southern largest city.

At the gift-giving ceremony

The activity is part of the Workers' Month celebration 2025 and "the appreciation program for workers" organized by the Trade Union of EPZs and IPs in HCMC.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Thai Thanh of the trade Union announced that the annual program will expand to five locations this year. This initiative aims to support 15,000 union members and workers employed in enterprises within Ho Chi Minh City's EPZs and IPs through care activities and the distribution of gifts.

Accordingly, each gift is worth VND1 million (US$38.5) including a gift bag worth VND300,000 and a shopping card worth VND700,000. The total value of the program is VND15 billion.

On this occasion, the Trade Union of the Export Processing Zones and Industrial Parks of Ho Chi Minh City awarded the emulation flag of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL) to grassroots trade unions, certificates of merit from the VGCL and the HCMC Labor Federation to outstanding individuals with many achievements contributing to enterprises and trade union activities duirng the 2020-2025 period.

By Hong Hai - Translated by Anh Quan