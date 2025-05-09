Deputy PM urges soon establishment of facilities for Int'l Financial Center

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh pushes for the swift establishment of facilities for the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh yesterday afternoon met with Ho Chi Minh City leaders, along with representatives from various central ministries and agencies. The focus of the meeting was the progress of establishing Vietnam's International Financial Center and addressing challenges hindering six specific projects.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

In conclusion, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh commended Ho Chi Minh City for its proactive efforts in advancing the development of the International Financial Center. He recognized the city's initiative in proposing mechanisms and policies, as well as executing tasks related to infrastructure and human resource development.

The Deputy Prime Minister urged the city to prioritize the swift establishment of essential facilities for the Financial Center and to intensify investment mobilization efforts. He emphasized the importance of preparing a skilled workforce capable of meeting the operational demands of the Center from its inception.

Additionally, he called on the city to conduct a comprehensive review of stalled projects, addressing obstacles to unlock development resources and minimize inefficiencies.

The six specific projects were under discussion during the meeting including:

Phan Dinh Phung Sports Center; ICD Transit Port Cluster in Long Binh Ward of District 9 as per Public - Private Partner model; Orthopedic Trauma Hospital; Technical Infrastructure of Zone I of the National Historical-Cultural Park according to Build-Transfer contract model; 428-430 Nguyen Tat Thanh Street in District 4; 239 Cach Mang Thang Tam Street in District 3

The Deputy Prime Minister has urged Ho Chi Minh City to focus on reviewing and resolving issues, ensuring a balance of interests, particularly those of investors, and to definitively address the existing challenges related to six projects by the third quarter of 2025 at the latest.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan