HCMC’s dialogue program building trust, fostering citizen engagement

SGGP Newspaper has conducted an interview with Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the HCMC People’s Council about the effectiveness of the “Public-Officials Q&A” program on strengthening the link between citizens and the authorities.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le and other city leaders are participating in the ‘Public-Officials Q&A’ program (Photo: SGGP)

Considered by several city dwellers as one of the most practical methods to connect citizens with the municipal leaders via robust dialogues, the “Public-Officials Q&A” program illustrates the commitment of the city to seeking progress, characterized by a willingness to listen, to act, and ultimately, to take responsibility. Citizens and voters, as Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le noted, are not merely seeking clarification for their queries; more importantly, they expect to witness tangible outcomes from relevant agencies.

The HCMC People’s Council, therefore, regards each program broadcast as a critical survey round, an opportunity for direct questioning, and, fundamentally, a pledge to act. The core message consistently conveyed is the seamless integration of citizen feedback with state policy. The objective extends beyond mere listening; it is imperative to translate voter voices into practical solutions and effective policy decisions.

Further reporting prominent achievements of the program, the Chairwoman shared that the program boasts several outstanding achievements, foremost among them being its significant reach. Each broadcast garners thousands of direct interactions and hundreds of thousands of views across digital platforms, underscoring the high level of public interest and expectation. Crucially, the program’s influence transcends mere dialogue; it has been instrumental in policy formulation.

The HCMC People’s Council has frequently leveraged information and recommendations stemming from the program to initiate thematic supervision, prompt the City People’s Committee to direct immediate resolution of issues, or propose to the Central Government the removal of systemic impediments.

Notably, concerning topics such as administrative procedure reform, land management, apartment building management, grassroots healthcare development, public education quality, digital transformation, and the living environment, numerous recommendations have led to timely resolutions and substantive policy changes. This stands as the clearest evidence of the proactive spirit that the HCMC People’s Council champions.

Beyond collecting feedback, the program actively disseminates key policies and directives from both the Central Government and the city, cultivating public understanding and consensus. This support is essential for smoother implementation, acting as a vital spiritual resource for the city through challenges like post-pandemic recovery. This connection ensures initiatives in areas like infrastructure, healthcare, and education gain public attention and oversight, contributing to a civilized, modern urban environment and enhanced quality of life.

Answering the inquiry about the factors of the program to attract such attention of the public, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le mentioned three core ones, namely selecting the right issues, maintaining tight organization, and ensuring effective dissemination.

Topics are not chosen arbitrarily; their selection is grounded in practical surveys, supervision reports, synthesized voter opinions, and responses to pressing social developments. The organization of each program is also subject to rigorous adherence by the Standing Committee of the HCMC People’s Council, overseeing everything from preparation and speaker selection to on-site filming and the crucial post-broadcast review of responses and issue resolution.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the HCMC People’s Council

A multi-platform communication strategy is also a key focus, utilizing the official Fanpage of the HCMC People’s Council, the HCMC Press Center, HCMC Television Station, and various social networks to guarantee the program reaches all segments of the population. It is this combination of meticulousness, comprehensive planning, and decisive execution that has generated robust vitality and solid confidence among citizens and the business community regarding the program's efficacy.

A fundamental distinction of the “Public-Officials Q&A” program compared to previous traditional dialogue models lies in its simultaneous live streaming on two social media platforms: the HCMC People’s Council Fanpage and the HCMC Press Center Fanpage. This significantly expands information accessibility while simultaneously imposing a higher demand for timely, transparent, and accountable responses from the heads of departments, sectors, and local authorities.

Unlike previous dialogue programs typically pre-recorded in studios for fixed broadcast slots, live streaming compels leaders to be prepared for direct interaction, addressing “hot” voter questions forthrightly and honestly in real-time. This generates positive pressure, fostering a spirit of receptiveness to feedback, decisive action, and thorough accountability from the city administration.

Addressing how digital transformation will be harnessed to further amplify the program’s message, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le sees it as a significant opportunity to elevate both interaction and effectiveness. The focus is on perfecting the online question-and-answer management system, integrating artificial intelligence for analyzing topics of public interest, and building an “open” data repository for transparent and convenient information retrieval by citizens.

Prior to each broadcast, online surveys are conducted to identify priority issue groups, ensuring the program remains grounded in reality and directly addresses public concerns. The overarching goal is for each dialogue session to extend beyond its 90-minute broadcast duration, becoming a continuous chain of actions – before, during, and after the program – thereby expanding the online space for voter feedback, recommendations, and supervision.

Amidst the administrative unit rearrangement process, the Chairwoman stressed the program’s vital role in maintaining government-citizen connection and avoiding distance. As a central tool and paramount dialogue channel, the HCMC People’s Council will innovate engagement strategies and increase thematic sessions. This guarantees every voice from the people is heard, acknowledged, and adequately responded to, embodying the spirit of leaving no one behind – leaving no aspiration unheard – leaving no issue without a clear response.

The HCMC People’s Council remains committed to enhancing the program’s quality in both content and format, integrating it closely with supervision, feedback, and policy recommendation activities – aligning perfectly with the People's Council’s role as the highest representative body of the people at the local level.

Every voice from the people is considered valuable material for refining urban governance; every recommendation serves as a catalyst for action. The ambition extends beyond merely fostering dialogue; it is about taking action for the people. It is not just about making commitments; it is about generating tangible change, affirming the HCMC People’s Council’s spirit of trusting, valuing, and relying on its people.

“With the collective efforts of the entire political system, alongside the unwavering support of the people and businesses, the ‘Public-Officials Q&A’ program will continue to affirm its role as a strategic, tangible, and impactful dialogue channel.” Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the HCMC People’s Council

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam