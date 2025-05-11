Ho Chi Minh City to be developed into six planning zones

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Construction to adjust the general master plan for Ho Chi Minh City to 2040 with a vision to 2060.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Construction to adjust the general master plan for Ho Chi Minh City to 2040 with a vision to 2060.

According to the proposal, the city will be developed into six planning zones. Each zone will be designed and structured to fulfill multiple functions associated with key development areas that play a central role in the region, country, and the world, to create job opportunities and a high-quality living environment. The spatial organization of each zone will be closely integrated with the public transport system.

Specifically, the Central Urban Zone will be the hub for administration, foreign affairs, commerce, services, knowledge-based economy, and creative urban. The heart of this zone is the area encompassing downtown Saigon, Cho Lon, and adjacent areas, and also the major center of the entire city.

The Eastern Zone (Thu Duc City) is planned to develop as a hub of innovation, education and training, high-tech industry, financial services, healthcare, and eco-tourism. The International Financial Center will be located in the Thu Thiem area.

The Western Zone (Binh Chanh Urban Area) will be developed into an industrial city focusing on commercial services, technology, and healthcare services. It will also serve as a center for biomedicine, education and training.

The Northern Zone (Cu Chi – Hoc Mon Urban Area) is planned to develop as a hub of service, entertainment, culture, leisure, wellness, interwoven with agricultural landscapes. Industrial parks, education and training centers, technology hubs, and supporting zones for agricultural production and eco-cultural-historical tourism will be established in the zone.

The Southern Zone (District 7 – Nha Be Urban Area) is planned to become a high-tech, water-ecological city, and a center focusing on the knowledge economy, arts and culture, exhibitions, trade fairs, entertainment, eco-tourism, industry, logistics, and the marine economy.

The Southeastern Zone (Can Gio Urban Area) will be an ecological area in the city. It will serve as the southern gateway to the sea and a hub for innovation and the marine economy, featuring various types of tourism, such as ecotourism, leisure, commerce, ports, and logistics. The zone will be developed into a fisheries logistics center and an establishment for aquaculture research, farming, and processing.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh