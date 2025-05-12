Nguyen Toan Thang becomes Director of HCMC Agriculture, Environment Department

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee handed over the appointment decisions to the director and six deputy directors of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment.

As of May 12, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong handed over the decision appointing Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang as the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment for a five-year working term, starting from May 1, 2025.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (R) hands over the appointment decision to the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment. (Photo: SGGP/Thanh Hien)

Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang, born in 1977, has been a member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2015–2020 and 2020–2025 terms. Since December 2015, he has served as the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong hands over the appointment decisions to the board of directors of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment. (Photo: SGGP/Thanh Hien)

In addition, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Hoang, Mr. Nguyen Minh Nhut, Mr, Nguyen Huu Hoai Phu, Mr. Huynh Van Thanh, Mr. Duong Duc Trong and Mr. Vo Trung Truc received appointment decisions for the deputy directors of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment. They will serve a five-year working term beginning on May 1, 2025.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the appointment decision handover ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong extended his congratulations to the newly appointed officials and instructed the leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment to continue promoting their leadership and management roles and to effectively perform their assigned duties.

Starting from May 1, the board of directors is expected to continue carrying out the department’s roles, functions and responsibilities; consult the city on matters related to land management, environmental protection, dyke management, forestry and fisheries; and also coordinate and support the effective execution of these tasks, added Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong.

Previously, as part of the restructuring of municipal departments in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment were merged into the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment.

At the 22nd session of the 10th-term Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on April 18, the municipal People's Committee proposed a resolution to rename the department as the Department of Agriculture and Environment, effective on May 1, 2025.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong