KTO Vietnam continues to promote tourism activities in second half of 2023

The Korea Tourism Organization in Vietnam (KTO Vietnam) sets to promote many tourism activities in the second half of 2023 such as seminars on transit tours, study abroad programs in Korea, International Travel Expo and so on.

Since June, the Republic of Korea (RoK) has welcomed 163,000 turns of tourists from Vietnam which is an extraordinarily positive sign for the Korean tourism sector in the Vietnamese market.

The KTO Vietnam has hosted many special tourism programs and activities such as workshops on tourism of Jeollabuk Province, Incheon City and Gyeongsangbuk Province, notably the three-day Chef Show 2023 in Hanoi attracting nearly 1,000 guests.

In late March, KTO Vietnam broadcasted a busking program of the “Hello Korea - Hello Gangwon-do” scheme with the participation of Vietnamese singers such as Vu Cat Tuong, Andiez, Cara, Luc Huy, Roy Nguyen along with Korean artists such as Kisu, Hoondoo.

Following the success of previous years, the Korea Tourism Organization in Vietnam continued to host the Korea MICE Roadshow in 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City at the beginning of June.

KTO Vietnam sets to promote many tourism activities with the target of receiving around 400,000 turns of Vietnamese arrivals this year, reaching 70 percent compared to the period of the pre-Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Representative of the KTO Vietnam Lee Jae Hoon said that Vietnam is a key market for Korean tourism so KTO always focuses on Korean tourist promotion activities in Vietnam.