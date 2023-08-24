Kim Thanh listed among ten goalkeepers with most saves at 2023 Women’s WC

Previously, goalkeeper Kim Thanh from the Vietnamese women's national team has received praise from FIFA multiple times, particularly for her exceptional saves during the match against former champions, the US, in the opening game.

Recently, FIFA unveiled the list of the top ten goalkeepers with the highest number of saves in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Among them is the goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh, who holds the 6th position with a total of 15 successful saves.

According to the data, the top spot is claimed by goalkeeper Daniela Solera (Costa Rica), with 22 successful saves for her team. In the second position is Zecira Musovic (Sweden) with 21 saves, closely followed by Olivia McDaniel (Philippines) and Mackenzie Arnold (Australia), both with 18 saves, securing the third place. Rebecca Spencer (Jamaica) takes the fourth spot with 17 saves. The remaining slots in the top ten are held by Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands) with 15 saves, Mary Earps (England) with 15 saves, Kaylin Swart (South Africa) with 14 saves, and Kerly Theus (Haiti) with 13 saves.

Previously, goalkeeper Kim Thanh from the Vietnamese women's national team has received praise from FIFA multiple times, particularly for her exceptional saves during the match against former champions, the US, in the opening game.

The goalkeeper from Long An Province skillfully thwarted the penalty kick by Alex Morgan. This event marked the initial instance in two decades where the US women's national team had a penalty kick saved during a Women's World Cup final.

Sharing about this accomplishment, Kim Thanh remarked that this was the first time she and the Vietnamese women's national team had participated in the world arena. Finding her name listed among the goalkeepers with the highest number of saves was truly an honor. She would use that achievement as inspiration to persevere and dedicate herself even more diligently to training.

At present, Kim Thanh is in training with her fellow teammates in the Vietnamese women's national team in Hai Phong City, gearing up for the 19th Asian Games, set to be held in China next September.