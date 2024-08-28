Khanh Hoa, India strengthen tourism ties

On the morning of August 28 in Nha Trang City, the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee, in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, organized the 2024 India-Khanh Hoa Tourism Promotion Conference.

Mr. Tushar Garg, Deputy Consul at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the conference.

During the conference, businesses and leaders from both sides exchanged ideas on enhancing tourism cooperation between India and Khanh Hoa Province.

They also discussed the launch of direct flights between Cam Ranh and India to facilitate travel for citizens of both countries and to create connections between tourism businesses and experts.

Mr. Tushar Garg, Deputy Consul at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, remarked that the conference is an important part of the Namaste Vietnam Festival 2024, a cultural event aimed at strengthening the relationship between India and Vietnam.

Businesses from both sides discuss at the conference.

Incorporating the tourism conference into the festival underscores the commitment of both sides to advancing tourism cooperation between the two countries, particularly between India and Khanh Hoa Province.

At the conference, Mr. Abhineet Shukla, Head of the Indian Tour Operator Delegation, raised questions about Khanh Hoa’s capacity, room availability, and the services offered to Indian tourists.

Promoting Khanh Hoa's signature products at the conference

In response, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, Director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism, assured, "Khanh Hoa’s five-star hotels, tourist attractions, and resorts are fully equipped to meet the quality and quantity demands of Indian tourists. Additionally, the province’s road, rail, waterway, and air transport systems are highly convenient for connecting to other regions within Vietnam."

Mr. Abhineet Shukla noted, "India has distinct cultural traits, especially in cuisine, which often raises concerns among Indian tourists about food options when visiting Vietnam. However, Khanh Hoa and Vietnam, in general, offer breathtaking landscapes, making them ideal for hosting major events. Many Indian businesspeople have chosen this region for weddings and other large-scale events spanning several days. I am confident that in the future, Khanh Hoa in particular, and Vietnam in general, will become top choices for Indian travelers when considering international destinations."

Mr. Abhineet Shukla pointed out that the current challenges include cultural differences between the two countries and the limited number of direct flights from Vietnam to India.

Mr. Tushar Garg enjoys Vietnamese coffee.

He stressed the need to strengthen cultural exchange between the two nations. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of marketing collaboration between Khanh Hoa and Indian businesses to develop a targeted tourism promotion strategy that effectively reaches the right customer segments.

Mr. Le Huu Hoang, Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee, expressed his pleasure in welcoming Indian delegations, including 13 renowned filmmakers, actors, and singers, along with 26 representatives from Indian travel companies. They visited the province to explore and promote its cultural heritage sites, scenic spots, and key tourist attractions and services, as well as to inaugurate the India Corner at Khanh Hoa University.

These meaningful activities play a significant role in deepening mutual understanding and cooperation between Khanh Hoa Province and India.

By Cong Nhan – Translated by Thuy Doan