Xuan Hanh represents Vietnam at Miss Cosmo 2024

Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 Bui Thi Xuan Hanh will represent Vietnam to participate in the Miss Cosmo beauty contest 2024 which will take place in HCMC from September 10- October 5.

At the announcement ceremony, Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 Bui Thi Xuan Hanh presented the "Wheel of Share" project that has been launched to help homeless people earn steady money with little and create jobs for disadvantaged people.

Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 Bui Thi Xuan Hanh is 1.73 meters tall with measurements of 82-60-88. She graduated from the National Economics University (NEU) in Hanoi. She was the runner-up of The Face Vietnam 2023, the Vietnamese version of the American modeling-themed reality TV series The Face. She will represent Vietnam at the Miss Cosmo International 2024.

Around 70 contestants from countries and territories will travel to Vietnam to participate in the Miss Cosmo beauty contest 2024.

This year’s contest themed “Vivid Vietnam” will be held in HCMC and major tourist cities. Contestants will join activities raising awareness on green and sustainable living, and promoting images of Vietnam, including Hello Cosmo From Vietnam in Hanoi and Ninh Binh, Best Of Vietnam Festival in Bao Loc of the central highlands province of Lam Dong, and Best Of The World Festival 2024 in HCMC.

The semifinal will take place on October 2 and the final night will be held on October 5 at Phu Tho Indoor Sports Stadium in HCMC’s District 11.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Kim Khanh