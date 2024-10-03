Miss Cosmo beauty contest 2024’s contestants arrive in HCMC for final round

Former Miss Universe president Paula Shugart and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu traveled to HCMC to serve as judge for Miss Cosmo beauty contest 2024 which will take place in the city from September 10- October 5.

KC Global Media's CEO and President George Chien, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Vinh, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Niê who is the first Vietnamese beauty named in the top five of Miss Universe pageant 2018 and the 2nd Runner-up Miss Supranational 2022 Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen are also official judges for this year's competition.

Nearly 60 contestants from countries and territories arrive in HCMC to participate in the semifinal round and the final night on October 3-5.

This year’s contest themed “Vivid Vietnam” will be held in HCMC and major tourist cities. Contestants will join activities raising awareness on green and sustainable living, and promoting images of Vietnam, including Hello Cosmo From Vietnam in Hanoi and Ninh Binh, Best Of Vietnam Festival in Bao Loc of the central highlands province of Lam Dong, and Best Of The World Festival 2024 in HCMC.

Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 Bui Thi Xuan Hanh will represent Vietnam to participate in the Miss Cosmo beauty contest 2024.

The final night was previously scheduled to be held on October 5 at Phu Tho Indoor Sports Stadium in HCMC’s District 11. However, the organization board announced schedule changes following the stage collapse on September 28. Therefore, the crowning ceremony will take place at Saigon Riverside Park in Thu Duc City, prioritizing contestant and audience safety.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh