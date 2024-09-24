Japan treasures cooperation with HCMC

On September 24, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, welcomed Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Komura Masahiro during his courtesy visit for the 2nd HCMC Friendship Dialogue and the 5th HCMC Economic Forum in 2024.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, receives Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Komura Masahiro.

During the meeting, Mr. Vo Van Hoan highlighted the long history of cooperation between the two countries and noted that they are currently experiencing peak diplomatic relations. He stressed the importance of ensuring that the relationships between localities in both countries are equally robust.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan expressed his desire to enhance cooperation in key areas, such as urban infrastructure, high technology, semiconductors, and human resource training. He proposed expanding innovative approaches to promote bilateral relations, suggesting that a Japan-Vietnam festival, symbolizing their partnership, be held annually in various localities in Japan and HCMC. Additionally, he advocated for a new model of ODA funding that encompasses not only financial support but also technology and experience sharing.

In this spirit, Mr. Vo Van Hoan expressed his hope that Deputy Minister Komura Masahiro would continue to encourage Japanese businesses to engage in public transportation investment projects, particularly the railway system in HCMC. He also suggested prioritizing the training of Vietnamese human resources, focusing on vocational skills in emerging industries, such as semiconductors and chips, to ensure that the young workforce can effectively participate in the value chain of Japanese companies.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan presents a commemorative gift to Deputy Minister Komura Masahiro.

Additionally, Mr. Vo Van Hoan requested Japan to support research and development of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model along major transportation corridors, as well as the establishment of a high-tech industrial zone for Japanese firms in HCMC.

Deputy Minister Komura Masahiro thanked Mr. Vo Van Hoan for his insights and affirmed Japan's commitment to cooperating with HCMC. He expressed a desire for the city to continue improving its investment environment to attract more Japanese businesses.

Moreover, Deputy Minister Komura Masahiro highlighted the importance of local exchanges and praised the 2nd HCMC Friendship Dialogue and the 5th HCMC Economic Forum in 2024, calling them significant collaborative programs between HCMC and localities in other countries. He thanked the hosts for inviting him to these events and wished them great success.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan