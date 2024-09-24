HCMC Friendship Dialogue 2024 opens

The HCMC Friendship Dialogue 2024 themed “Industrial Transformation: Experience and Priorities in Development Cooperation” chaired by the municipal People's Committee opened in the city on September 24.

Chairman of the People's Committee of the City Phan Van Mai delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event saw the presentation of Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Phan Van Mai, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang, and more than 35 delegations of leaders from international cities that have established friendly and cooperative relations with HCMC.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Phan Van Mai said that according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), industrial transformation has become a global trend with an estimated total investment capital of US$1.5 trillion in the fields of high technology and digitalization by 2030.

High-tech industries currently account for only about 23 percent of the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP). This figure is expected to reach 40 percent by 2030 to maintain the city’s contribution to the national economy, strengthen the leading position of HCMC in the country and region, and ensure competitiveness and sustainable development of the southern metropolis. Therefore, HCMC needs to convert traditional industries to high-tech and high-value-added industries.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) and Chairman of the People's Committee of the City Phan Van Mai (L) attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The city is implementing a dual strategy that combines green and digital transformation, particularly focused on developing high-tech industries, investing in automation, smart factories, and advanced manufacturing technologies to improve the value chain.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, investment in digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data can reduce production costs by up to 20 percent and carbon emissions by 15 percent per product. HCMC sets a goal of building a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient economy and becoming an exemplary role model for localities in the country.

The HCMC Friendship Dialogue is an opportunity for HCMC and international localities to share experiences, seek cooperation opportunities, and develop innovative solutions for the challenges of industrial transformation.

HCMC has committed to continuously being a dynamic and sincere partner of localities around the world. It is hoped that the HCMC Friendship Dialogue will provide localities, businesses, and citizens more opportunities to exchange and cooperate for stronger mutual development.

Delegates attend the HCMC Friendship Dialogue 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

A dancing performance at the opening ceremony of the HCMC Friendship Dialogue 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

By Ai Van, Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh