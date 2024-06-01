Ho Chi Minh City

Italy’s 78th National Day marked in HCMC

The Consulate General of Italy in HCMC hosted a reception on May 31 to mark the 78th anniversary of Italy’s National Day (June 2, 1946 – 2024).

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong highly appreciated the support of the Italian Government for Vietnam's struggle for independence and the process of Doi moi (renewal), economic development, and poverty reduction in Vietnam as well as sponsored projects in the fields of healthcare, education, and others.

Italy is one of the important trading and investment partners of HCMC, ranking 26th out of 122 countries and territories investing in the city. The two countries reached US$590 million in 2023 bilateral trade.

Consul General of Italy in HCMC Enrico Padula expressed his joy at the relations between Italy and Vietnam have been consolidated over the past 50 years and grown strongly in various sectors of diplomacy, politics, and economic, cultural, scientific, and social aspects.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh

