HCMC Chairman asked for administrative continuity amid government restructuring

Civil servants at the People's Committee of Vinh Loc A Commune, Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, process administrative paperwork for local residents. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the directive, the city’s Chairman emphasized the need to ensure the uninterrupted reception and processing of administrative procedures following the recent organizational restructuring and the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, has requested the Office of the People's Committee to urgently provide a list of administrative procedures that currently generate case files. The office needs to coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center to properly configure these procedures within the National Database on Administrative Procedures.

The municipal Digital Transformation Center has continued to provide both in-person and online training for ward- and commune-level officials and civil servants, ensuring they are equipped to use the city’s shared digital platforms. In addition, the center must guarantee technical solutions that maintain stable and uninterrupted data connectivity with local administrative units, absolutely preventing any service disruptions.

Local people's committees must promptly review IT infrastructure and equipment at ward and commune offices following the recent administrative reorganization. The goal is to ensure the stable operation of digital platforms and to maintain cybersecurity and information safety. This task must be completed no later than June 28.

In addition, local authorities are required to urgently submit the finalized list of officials and civil servants assigned to ward- and commune-level positions. This will enable the Digital Transformation Center to create user accounts and configure access for them within the system.

District and Thu Duc City people's committee chairpersons have been assigned to oversee the handover of documents and digital data, which is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. on June 30.

The Department of Science and Technology has been tasked with compiling and proposing a list of equipment requested by ward and commune authorities, along with detailed procurement plans. This work must be completed by July 11. In addition, the department must expedite the registration of digital certificates for 168 wards, communes, and special zones to ensure that case processing can be carried out in a digital environment.

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department is developing a security and public order plan for the newly restructured ward and commune headquarters to ensure safe and orderly operations, effective from July 1.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh