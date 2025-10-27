Italian Film Festival 2025 opens in HCMC

At the opening ceremony of the Italian Film Festival 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the opening ceremony, which took place at the Galaxy Nguyen Du cinema complex, were Deputy Director of the Department of Local Affairs III under the Central Commission for Propaganda and Education, Pham Quy Trong, and Ms. Alessandra Tognonato, Consul General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, among other distinguished guests.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Alessandra Tognonato, Consul General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, said that following the remarkable success of last year’s film festival, this year’s edition offers audiences an extraordinary journey through emotions, creativity, and imagination.

She emphasized that cinema in Italy is not merely an art form but also a mirror reflecting the nation’s culture, society, and the depth of human emotion. She noted that Italian cinema continues to evolve, bridging past and future, tradition and innovation.

The films showcased at this year’s festival represent a new wave of Italian cinema, diverse in tone, rich in color, and distinguished by captivating, deeply resonant storytelling.

Ms. Alessandra Tognonato also affirmed that the Italian Film Festival in Ho Chi Minh City serves not only as a bridge for cultural exchange but also as a bond connecting kindred spirits, people, and the imagination shared between the two nations.

Ms. Alessandra Tognonato, Consul General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Maura Delpero's The Mountain Bride—Vermiglio, which was the winner of the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, is set to open the 2025 Italian Film Festival in Ho Chi Minh City.

Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, The Mountain Bride—Vermiglio is an atmospheric, visually breathtaking portrait of a family in the final year of WWII. Set in the Trentino village of Vermiglio in 1944, the film is written and directed by Maura Delpero, drawing from her family’s past and collective memory. This rich, intimate drama follows a series of consequential events in a village caught between tradition and modernity.

A scene in the movie, The Mountain Bride—Vermiglio

In addition to Vermiglio, this year’s Italian Film Festival will feature five other films, including Diciannove (Nineteen), La Vita Accanto (The Life Apart), Nonostante (Feeling Better), Hey Joe, and Gloria!, each bringing its own distinctive stories, emotions, and cinematic style to the big screen.

The lineup spans a wide range of genres, from drama and comedy to documentary. Audiences will also have the chance to engage with film experts through post-screening Q&A sessions and special events designed to uncover the stories behind the films.

The Italian Film Festival 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City runs from October 26 to 31, with daily screenings at 7 p.m. at Galaxy Nguyen Du Cinema (116 Nguyen Du Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City).

By Hai Duy - Translated by Kim Khanh