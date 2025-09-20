Irish-Norwegian band Secret Garden to perform in Vietnam in October

The legendary Irish-Norwegian new age duo, Secret Garden, will perform in Vietnam for the very first time, coinciding with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of their debut single.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The concert is part of the community music initiative titled ‘Good Morning Vietnam 2025,” organized jointly by Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and IB Group Vietnam.

The Secret Garden Live in Vietnam concert will take place on the evening of October 18 at the National Convention Center in My Dinh, Hanoi. This event continues the mission of bringing world-class music closer to the Vietnamese public while promoting humanitarian values through charitable activities.

Speaking at a press conference held in Hanoi on September 19, Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, said that the event is not only an opportunity for audiences to experience emotionally resonant melodies but also a chance to promote cultural values and a spirit of unity through music.

Secret Garden is an Irish-Norwegian duo consisting of violinist Fionnuala Sherry and composer, arranger, and pianist Rolf Løvland. The group gained notoriety when they won the 1995 Eurovision Song Contest, singing "Nocturne" on behalf of Norway. Their debut album, Songs from a Secret Garden (1996), became an international phenomenon, while the song "You Raise Me Up" has been covered by over 100 renowned artists worldwide. Their music is regarded as a bridge between classical and popular genres, delivering a timeless and far-reaching impact.

At their upcoming performance as part of the Good Morning Vietnam program, Secret Garden is expected to present a curated selection of the works that have defined their career. The concert will feature a minimalist stage design that highlights their signature storytelling through sound, from evocative instrumental compositions to lyrical pieces blending classical elements with Nordic and Celtic folk influences.

Director Pham Hoang Nam has revealed that nearly 30 performances will be showcased by Secret Garden in a visually evocative stage setting, divided into three thematic chapters: nature, humanity, and culture. Audiences will be immersed in a secret garden brought to life through music and light.

Following the concert, the artists, alongside the organizers, will continue to promote Vietnamese tourism, aiming to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to international audiences.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh