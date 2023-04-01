Investment plan for Ho Chi Minh Highway’s two sections gets green light

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has recently signed a decision giving the green light to the investment plan of a project on construction of two road sections as parts of the 2,744-km-long trans-Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Highway.



The two sections will have a total length of 51.82km, with 45.22 km in Kien Giang province and the rest of 6.6km in Bac Lieu province.

The Rach Soi-Ben Nhat section linking Kien Giang’s Chau Thanh and Giong Rieng districts will be 11.2km long, while the 40.6km Go Quao-Vinh Thuan section, will connect Go Quao and Vinh Thuan districts of Kien Giang. Twenty-six bridges, including three crossing large rivers, are will be built.

The total investment of the project is estimated at over VND 3.9 trillion (US$166 million ). Construction is expected to be completed in 2025. The Ho Chi Minh Highway is an important work, having great significance on the economy, national defence and security, and poverty reduction.

Passing through 28 provinces and cities from Pac Bo in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang to Dat Mui in the southernmost province of Ca Mau, the highway project is estimated to receive a total investment of VND99.2 trillion (around $4.23 billion)