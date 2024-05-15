Int’l food & beverages exhibition opens in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City International Exhibition of Food & Beverages 2024 (HCMC Foodex 2024) kicked off in the city on May 15, offering an opportunity for businesses to seek consumers and establish partnerships.

Themed “Interconnection of Values and Development”, it features about 500 pavilions of nearly 400 local and international businesses, contributing to introducing the dynamic development of the locality’s food processing industry, promoting high-quality products and reputable enterprises in the food sector, fostering business cooperation opportunities, and attracting investment resources.

On display are food and agricultural products in raw or semi-processed forms.

Organisers will also hold a business-to-business (B2B) trade event to connect production enterprises and distribution units and modern supermarkets, e-commerce channels, and international buyers.

Thematic seminars will be arranged within the framework of the 4-day expo to support businesses in updating the latest information on trends in production, consumption, and export market orientation.

Vietnam's agricultural and processed food products have been exported to over 190 countries and territories, and many sectors in this field contribute over US$1 billion each to the country’s annual export turnover.

Vietnamplus