International Travel Expo HCMC opens

The International Travel Expo HCMC (ITE HCMC 2024) opened at the city’s Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) on September 5 with the attendance of over 450 exhibitors and 200 international buyers from 33 countries and territories.

Representatives from departments, agencies and businesses at the opening ceremony of the ITE HCMC 2024. (Photo: VNA)

During the three-day event themed “Sustainable Tourism, Creating Future”, more than 10,000 business appointments have been arranged based on the businesses needs. At the same time, the ITE HCMC 2024 application was also upgraded with many unique features using AI technology, and QR scanning, serving as a powerful assistant for buyers.

Within the framework of the expo, there will also be a high-level forum themed “Net Zero Travel & Tourism – Creating Future” along with six seminars on sustainable tourism development, exhibition activities, trade connections, survey programs, and other response activities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the ITE HCMC 2024, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung emphasized that the event is a commitment of Vietnam in general and HCMC, in particular, to effectively implement tourism development activities in line with UNESCO's 17 sustainable development criteria and towards reducing emissions, protecting the natural and cultural environment in each activity.

The expo is expected to be a practical solution, following Vietnam's new visa policy, promoting the growth of the international tourist market, increasing the flow of tourists between countries, and optimizing tourism income through connecting trade between businesses, Dung said.

For HCMC, this is also an opportunity to update and learn about international experiences on motivational mechanisms and policies to develop the tourism industry when the city is accelerating the implementation of Resolution 98/2023/QH15, dated June 24, 2023, of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the city’s development.

Meanwhile, together with the ITE HCMC 2024, the city’s Department of Industry and Trade has held the “Gifts Show HCMC 2024” with 100 booths at the SECC to create conditions for businesses to promote and introduce gifts and Vietnamese souvenirs to domestic and international tourists.

The department also launched the “Shopping Season 2024 City Sale” program from August 30 to September 8 at three major shopping centers, offering a diverse range of products with discounts up to 80 percent.

Vietnamplus