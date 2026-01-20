Intellect, unity, innovation – Foundation for HCMC’s new development stage

Towards the 2030 goals and the vision to 2045, Ho Chi Minh City must make more decisive breakthroughs to emerge as a financial center, an innovation and technology hub, and a focal point for regional and international connectivity.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to build itself into a center of intellect, unity, and innovation, capable of leading faster, more effective, and sustainable development and contributing more to the country, stated Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, in an article released on the occasion of the 14th National Party Congress.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang said that the 14th National Party Congress provides a chance for the city to review the past term, not only to assess achievements but more importantly to clarify its role, responsibilities, and contributions as a major center to the strategic objectives discussed and decided at the Congress.

Sound decisions – effective action

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (Photo: SGGP)

The past term passed amid exceptional challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, global economic slowdown, and mounting urbanization pressures, alongside increasingly acute issues related to infrastructure, the environment, population, and flooding. Yet the city did not falter, maintaining development momentum and its role as the nation’s economic locomotive, he noted.

Beyond growth figures, the city’s response stood out—steadfast goals, unified leadership, decisive direction, and disciplined implementation. During the most challenging moments, the leadership role of the city’s Party Organization was clearly demonstrated through upholding principles and strengthening discipline and accountability at all levels and among individuals, especially leaders.

A notable shift in this term was the renewal of leadership and governance thinking. The southern economic hub has moved from addressing immediate issues towards a development-oriented mindset, proactively designing development space, restructuring the economy, renewing growth models, and enhancing governance effectiveness.

This reflects the consistent requirement in Party documents - fast but sustainable development, with growth linked to improving people’s quality of life, and innovation coupled with discipline and responsibility. The goal of becoming a hub of intellect, unity, and innovation set out by the 13th National Party Congress has been increasingly embedded in daily governance and management, stated the official.

A major highlight was the National Assembly’s issuance of Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 and Resolution No. 260/2025/QH15 on special mechanisms and policies for the city, affirming that Ho Chi Minh City is not merely a large locality but a national growth pole. The city seeks mechanisms not for privilege but to contribute more effectively to national development and is required to implement them seriously, transparently, and efficiently, the city leader affirmed.

Ho Chi Minh City has identified that mechanisms are only a necessary condition, while implementation capacity is decisive. All decisions must be evaluated based on practical effectiveness, measurable improvements in citizens’ living standards, and the competitiveness of the city’s economy.

During the term, the city has gradually shifted from a growth model heavily reliant on real estate and traditional services to one based on more sustainable drivers such as science and technology, the digital economy, finance, logistics, and modern, environmentally friendly industry, while strengthening regional linkages with the southeastern region and the Mekong Delta.

A hub of intellect—a growth engine

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, inspects the construction progress of the Can Gio sea reclamation tourist urban area project on November 8. (Photo: SGGP)

The achievements made during the 13th Congress term form a foundation for Ho Chi Minh City to enter a higher development stage in the 14th Congress term. Towards the 2030 goals and the vision to 2045, the city must make more decisive breakthroughs to emerge as a financial center, an innovation and technology hub, and a focal point for regional and international connectivity.

To realize these goals, the city’s core task is to build itself into a center of intellect, unity, and innovation, capable of leading faster, more effective, and sustainable development and contributing more to the country.

Intellect, unity, and innovation are political commitments and standards for action. With requirements for discipline in leadership, improved cadre quality, substantive administrative reform, strategic infrastructure investment, high-quality human resources development, and a strong business community, all policies must consistently place people at the center, ensuring development gains return to make the people's lives better, more civilized, and happier.

