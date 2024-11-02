Insurance agency targets for 15,000 voluntary participants

The Ho Chi Minh City social insurance agency aims to enroll 15,000 individuals in voluntary social insurance and 900,000 households in health insurance by 2024.

Staff of social insurance agency encourage people to buy insurance

The Ho Chi Minh City social insurance agency, in collaboration with Vietnam Post, today kicked off an action month aimed at boosting participation in social insurance and health insurance throughout the city.

This initiative is focused on reaching individuals across a wide range of trades, businesses, freelance professions, and boarding house owners, with the goal of encouraging voluntary enrolment in social insurance and household health insurance plans.

On the day of the launch, the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance aims to develop at least 1,000 participant while striving to reach a total of 15,000 voluntary social insurance participants and 900,000 family health insurance participants by the end of 2024.

Director Lo Quan Hiep of the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance stated that the agency has proactively advised local authorities to enhance the coverage of social insurance and health insurance. However, the number of participants remains disproportionate to the city's potential and the assigned targets.

The Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance has urged the Vietnam Post to direct the Ho Chi Minh City Post Office and other central post offices to swiftly work alongside the social insurance offices in districts and Thu Duc City. The goal is to create a tripartite cooperation agreement for the twelve wards and communes that have yet to sign.

Additionally, it is recommended to expand partnerships with reputable neighborhood leaders and local officials to promote and encourage community participation in voluntary social insurance and family health insurance in order to achieve the set objectives.

By Ngo Binh – Translated By Anh Quan