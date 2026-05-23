Vietnamese firms face EU pressure over carbon transparency compliance

As the EU tightens carbon reporting regulations through the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Vietnamese exporters risk losing competitiveness unless they improve emissions transparency, experts warned at a May 22 conference.

The event, titled “Unlocking the European Market: From Compliance with the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to Product Transparency through Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Environmental Product Declarations (EPD)”, was co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Green Business Association.

According to Mr. To Thanh Son, Sustainability Development Director at SGS Vietnam, the key requirement of CBAM is that enterprises must demonstrate transparent emissions data for each exported product.

Workers inspect eggs on an automated processing line at a production facility. Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Minh Xuan

Rather than calculating emissions for an entire factory, companies are required to separately identify emissions linked specifically to products exported to the EU. This includes emissions generated by electricity use, fuel consumption, and input materials to determine the CO₂ emission intensity per unit of product.

The EU remains one of Vietnam’s largest export markets, with bilateral goods trade reaching approximately EUR76 billion in 2025. However, industries with high carbon intensity, such as steel, aluminum, cement, and fertilizers, are facing mounting pressure from CBAM regulations.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Huyen Huong