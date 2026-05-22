Ho Chi Minh City urged to expand duty-free shopping network

Ho Chi Minh City should expand its network of duty-free stores, outlet malls and VAT refund systems to encourage tourist spending and retain more tourism revenue within Vietnam.

International tourists shop for souvenirs at SASCO.

The proposal was made by Ms. Le Hong Thuy Tien, President of Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG), during the seminar “Boosting Purchasing Power and Stimulating Consumption” organized by Thanh Nien (Young People) Newspaper on May 22.

According to her, data from the General Statistics Office showed that Vietnam’s tourism service exports reached US$12.19 billion in 2024, while tourism service imports totaled US$12.57 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of nearly US$400 million in the sector.

She emphasized that Vietnam should soon position tourism commerce as a form of “on-site export,” turning shopping into a key driver of consumer spending and retaining added value within the country.

President of IPPG Le Hong Thuy Tien speaks at the seminar. Photo: Doc Lap

Ms. Le Hong Thuy Tien proposed developing a standardized system of duty-free shops and outlet stores with year-round discount policies, while also increasing support for domestic businesses to create a stronger shopping appeal for tourists.

From the tourism industry’s perspective, Mr. Tran The Dung, General Director of Vietluxtour, said that tourists represent a major source of spending, but Vietnam has yet to effectively retain that spending domestically.

General Director of Vietluxtour Tran The Dung shares information at the seminar. Photo: Doc Lap

Although tourist arrivals are expected to rise strongly in 2025, many travel companies remain hesitant to include shopping destinations in tour itineraries due to the lack of qualified shopping centers, retail complexes, and service ecosystems.

According to him, building trust through product quality, transparent pricing, and compelling brand stories is essential. Once shopping systems become more attractive, tourism spending will rise significantly instead of being concentrated mainly on accommodation and food services.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Thang, Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op, said that domestic consumption remains a key growth pillar of the Vietnamese economy.

In the first four months of 2026, total retail sales of goods and services increased by 11.1 percent. Excluding price factors, the growth rate stood at 6.3 percent, indicating significant market potential remains.

Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op Nguyen Ngoc Thang speaks at the seminar. Photo: Doc Lap

However, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Thang noted that consumers are becoming more selective in their spending, prioritizing real value and product quality. To stimulate demand effectively, businesses should therefore focus on reasonable pricing, quality assurance, and transparent product origins to strengthen consumer confidence.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Huyen Huong