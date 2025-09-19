HCMC establishes Steering Committee for Key Public Investment Projects

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc has signed Decision No. 1568/QD-UBND on the establishment of the Steering Committee for Key Public Investment Works and Projects in the city.

This decision takes effect from the date of signing, replacing Decision No. 2075/QD-UBND dated May 23, 2025.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc was assigned as Head of the steering committee, while Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong serves as Standing Vice Head of the committee.

Ho Chi Minh City has the Steering Committee for Key Public Investment Projects. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Its members include leaders of the municipal Department of Internal Affairs, the Department of Finance, the Department of Construction, the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Justice, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Agriculture and Environment and the Department of Health, Deputy Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Office, as well as leaders of the Urban Infrastructure Investment Management Board, Urban Railway Management Board, Civil–Industrial Construction Investment Management Board and Transport Construction Investment Management Board.

Under the decision, the municipal Department of Finance is tasked with taking the lead, coordinating with other departments and related units, to consult the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on the functions, authority and operating mechanisms of the steering committee.

It is also responsible for reviewing and supplementing the list of key public investment works and projects to be completed in September 2025.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong