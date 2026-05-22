Sustainable development seen as “passport” for businesses to grow globally

The 2026 Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI 2026) program was officially launched in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22.

The initiative is organized by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), with the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development serving as its core organizing body.

A representative of organizers shares information during the launch ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Minh Hai

According to the organizers, one of the key highlights of CSI 2026 is its expanded focus on encouraging participation from small and micro enterprises, in addition to medium- and large-sized businesses.

The program will continue maintaining a dedicated version of the Corporate Sustainability Index tailored specifically for small and micro enterprises, featuring a more streamlined and practical approach while still ensuring core sustainable governance principles.

The CSI 2026 framework also introduces a new section on “Implementation of Sustainable Development Commitments,” requiring medium and large enterprises to provide information and explanations regarding their sustainability commitments, action plans and implementation outcomes.

Representatives of participating organizations attend the launch ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Minh Hai

At the launch event, many speakers emphasized that sustainable development has become an essential “passport” enabling businesses to expand further and compete more effectively in today’s market environment.

Mr. Pham Thien, Deputy General Director of DKSH Vietnam, said that sustainable development is not merely a goal but a strategic factor that strengthens business continuity and creates long-term value for stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nguyen Quang Vinh, Vice Chairman of VCCI and Deputy Head of the CSI 2026 Steering Committee, stated that sustainable development is now an inevitable trend requiring strong commitment from enterprises.

He added that the CSI framework continues to be designed with simplicity, clarity, and practical applicability in mind, while also being regularly updated to better align with Vietnam’s socio-economic conditions and the development level of domestic businesses.

According to him, the CSI has become a representative “Vietnam-made sustainable corporate governance index,” one that closely aligns with international standards while remaining suitable for local realities.

The CSI is Vietnam’s first index dedicated to evaluating corporate sustainability. It is built on four core pillars, including economy, environment, society and governance, while incorporating international frameworks such as Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), adapted to Vietnam’s business context. Over the past ten editions, the program has attracted more than 4,500 participating businesses, while over 10,000 enterprises have used the CSI framework as a tool for self-assessment and strategic planning toward sustainable development.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Huyen Huong