HCMC reviews three public investment projects ahead of council session

Head of the Economic and Budget Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Nguyen Cong Danh, led an inspection of three public investment projects in preparation for the upcoming 4th session of the 10th-term Council on September 19.

The inspection delegation includes representatives from various departments, agencies, and relevant units. (Photo: SGGP)

Joining the delegation were representatives from the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, the municipal People’s Council, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Department of Finance, the Department of Construction, the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, and the People’s Committees of the localities where the projects are located.

The delegation inspected three projects, including the Ba Lon Canal Dredging, Environmental Rehabilitation, and Urban Upgrading Project located in Binh Dong Ward and Binh Hung Commune, with a total investment of over VND9.23 trillion (US$350 million) funded by the city budget. The project is designed to provide drainage for an area of approximately 920 hectares, construct Ba Lon Bridge across National Highway 50, and contribute to flood prevention, urban revitalization, and water environment improvement.

The Ong Be Canal Dredging, Environmental Rehabilitation, and Urban Upgrading Project spanning Chanh Hung Ward and Binh Hung Commune carries a total investment of over VND7.43 trillion (US$282 million) and is scheduled for implementation between 2025 and 2030. The project involves dredging more than 4.2 kilometers of canal, constructing 5.6 kilometers of embankments, and developing new road infrastructure, technical utilities, green spaces, and public lighting. It aims to address flooding and enhance urban aesthetics in the surrounding areas.

The Nguyen Duy Trinh Road Upgrade and Expansion Project, stretching from Ring Road 2 to Phu Huu Industrial Park in the former Thu Duc City, has a total investment of over VND3.6 trillion (US$136 million) and is scheduled for implementation between 2025 and 2029. The project aims to widen the roadway, improve technical infrastructure, alleviate traffic congestion, and enhance connectivity in the eastern gateway of the city.

All three projects are expected to be submitted for consideration at the upcoming 4th session of the 10th-term Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council.

The field inspections serve as a critical preparatory step before investment policy proposals are tabled for discussion and review at the 4th session of the People’s Council. All three projects are deemed urgent and are expected to play a key role in addressing urban flooding, improving environmental conditions, enhancing urban landscapes, and strengthening infrastructure connectivity to support the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Chau Vu, Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh