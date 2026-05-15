Tra My cinnamon eyes global brand recognition

Experts and local authorities gathered in Da Nang on May 15 to seek solutions for sustainably developing and elevating the global brand of Tra My cinnamon.

Mr. Nguyen The Phuoc, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tra Leng Commune, speaks at the seminar.

A seminar titled “Tra My Cinnamon Journey – From Historical Value to Sustainable Development” was held in Da Nang on the morning of May 15, bringing together policymakers, scientists, businesses, and local authorities to seek solutions for sustainable cinnamon cultivation, enhance economic value, and preserve the cultural identity of Vietnam’s mountainous communities.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen The Phuoc, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tra Leng Commune, described Tra My cinnamon in general, and Tra Leng cinnamon in particular, as a unique heritage product of the Central Highlands and Central Vietnam. He said the crop has long been deeply intertwined with the cultural life, livelihoods, and indigenous knowledge of the Kayong, Sedang, and other ethnic minority groups in the region.

According to Mr. Nguyen The Phuoc, Tra My cinnamon has long been recognized as one of Vietnam’s highest-quality cinnamon varieties thanks to its high essential oil content, distinctive aroma, and medicinal value. The product was widely exported to Hong Kong and China many years ago.

Tra My cinnamon has long been recognized as one of Vietnam’s highest-quality cinnamon varieties.

Beyond its economic significance, cinnamon also plays an important role in traditional festivals, wedding customs, folk medicine, and the spiritual life of local ethnic communities, becoming a symbol of resilience and aspiration amid the Truong Son mountain range.

However, local authorities acknowledged that the cinnamon sector still faces numerous challenges, including fragmented production, weak value-chain linkages, limited processing technology, and a brand identity that remains far below its full potential.

Mr. Nguyen The Phuoc emphasized that developing cinnamon cultivation is not merely an economic task but also a key political mission linked to sustainable poverty reduction, preservation of ethnic culture, environmental protection, and rural development. He said Tra Leng would continue strengthening cooperation among the government, scientists, businesses, and local residents to gradually build a comprehensive value ecosystem for cinnamon products aimed at international markets.

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Vo Van Minh, Rector of the University of Science and Education under the University of Da Nang, said the future of Tra My cinnamon would depend not only on natural resources but increasingly on the ability to connect knowledge, technology, culture, communities, and markets in order to create a green, sustainable, and internationally valuable development model for Da Nang’s mountainous areas.

He stressed the need to strengthen cooperation among scientists, enterprises, local authorities, mountain communities, and innovative startups. Particular attention, he said, should be paid to building a startup ecosystem tied to indigenous mountain resources, creating opportunities for local youth to engage in cinnamon processing, e-commerce, experiential tourism, and creative industries.

Visitors explore exhibition displays at the seminar.

Presentations delivered at the seminar highlighted the historical and cultural significance of Tra Leng cinnamon, as well as its potential for brand development through science, technology, and concentrated cultivation planning.

On the occasion, the University of Science and Education, the People’s Committee of Tra Leng Commune, and Furama Resort Danang signed a strategic cooperation memorandum under a partnership model linking academia, local government, and businesses. The cooperation aims to leverage each party’s strengths to promote green economic development, local economies, and sustainable livelihoods in Tra Leng.

By Pham Nga – Translated by Thuy Doan