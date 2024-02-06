Business

Industrial production index climbs 18.3 percent in January

The index of industrial production (IIP) in January fell 4.4 percent month on month but still went up 18.3 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

thongnhatjointstockcompany-5290.jpg
Workers produce bicycles at a factory of the Thong Nhat Joint Stock Company in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

In particular, the processing - manufacturing sector expanded 19.3 percent from a year earlier, contributing 15.1 percentage points to the overall growth.

Electricity production and distribution surged by 21.6 percent, contributing 1.9 percentage points; water supply, waste and wastewater management and treatment up 5.7 percent, 0.1 percentage point; and the mining sector up 7.3 percent, 1.2 percentage points.

Notably, the January IIP posted year-on-year increases in 60 provinces and cities while declining in just three others, the GSO said, attributing the fast expansion in some localities to sharp rises in the processing - manufacturing sector and the production and distribution of electricity.

Those recording high index rises in the processing - manufacturing sector include Quang Ninh province 157.9 percent, Bac Giang province 57.7 percent, Nam Dinh province 56.9 percent, Vinh Long province 51.2 percent, Kien Giang province 47.7 percent, Phu Tho province 39.4 percent, and Ho Chi Minh City 26.9 percent.

Though the global economy is still facing numerous difficulties and market demand has yet to recover, the country’s IIP has continued improving thanks to producers’ efforts to seek new orders and prepare goods for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays, according to the GSO.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Industrial production index the General Statistics processing - manufacturing sector

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn