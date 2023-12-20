HOZO Super Fest 2023 to hit stage in HCMC

The HCMC’s third Ho Do International Music Festival 2023 featuring exciting music performances with the participation of ten international singers and music bands along with 14 Vietnamese artists will ring the New Year from December 22-24.

Hundreds of thousands of music lovers attend the 2022 Ho Do International Music Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, this year’s three-day event themed “From Ho Chi Minh City with love” will see the presence of Singaporean singer-songwriter Charlie Lim, Siberian indigenous music group Otyken, and domestic artists including rapper Binz, singer Grey D, the Saigon Pdoemops Orchestra music band, and DJ Hoaprox in a show to take place on December 22.

The South Korea-based boy group Tempest, the Vietnamese-Japanese music band Kurrock, the Good Morning Everyone from Indonesia, and singers namely Van Mai Huong, My Anh, Vu Thao My, Erik, Giana, DJ Minji, DJ Vinjaz, MC Goku will participate in a performance which is scheduled to be held on December 23.

World-renowned DJ Don Diablo of the Netherlands, the El Pony Pisador from Barcelona of Spain, the Vortex from Quebec of Canada, and singer Thu Minh, the Dalad band will join the last show to take place on December 24.

Design of HOZO Super Fest 2023

Additionally, a wide range of activities will be held during the festival in Nguyen Hue walking street and main streets in the heart of the city, such as a food fair, a painting contest, folk games, a dance competition, and more.

HCMC’s third Ho Do International Music Festival 2023 (HOZO Super Fest 2023) is expected to be an international art, cultural, and entertainment rendezvous in the city for music lovers.

The music festival is invested and organized by the municipal government with the goal of promoting Vietnamese music in the international music market as well as bringing the world’s music closer to Vietnamese audiences. The event is expected to affirm its position on the map of international music festivals and become a venue for domestic and foreign visitors.

Images of international and local artists to participate in the music festival:

Related News Internationally acclaimed artists to rock year-end music festival in HCMC

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh