“Light Concert – Welcoming the New Year 2026” program presented in Hanoi

The “Light Concert—Welcoming the New Year 2026” will present a grand artistic spectacle blending music, light, technology, and cultural heritage, ushering in a vibrant festive atmosphere for the capital.

The “Light Concert—Welcoming the New Year 2026” will take place on the evening of January 31, at August Revolution Square, in Hanoi.

The large-scale cultural and artistic event is being held to celebrate the successful conclusion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and to welcome the Lunar New Year. It also serves as the opening highlight of the Hanoi International Light Festival, contributing to the promotion of the capital’s image as a Creative City while stimulating tourism, the nighttime economy, and the development of cultural industries.

The Light Concert—Welcoming the New Year 2026 will feature a distinguished lineup of leading Vietnamese artists, including Lam Truong, Truc Nhan, Kieu Anh, Phuong Ly, Quan A.P, Bui Truong Linh, Dong Hung, and Hoang Quyen, alongside young performers Ali Thuc Phuong, Kim Cuong, and Dang Kim Thien Kim. The program will also include guitarist Cao Minh Duc, the HT Art Troupe, the Xtreme Power Dance Crew, and master of ceremonies Thanh Thanh Huyen.

Bringing together multiple generations of artists across a wide range of styles, the concert is expected to create a richly textured artistic panorama with strong public appeal and broad cultural resonance.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Organized by Nhan Dan Newspaper in coordination with the Hanoi People’s Committee, the program scheduled to take place on the evening of January 31, at August Revolution Square, in Hanoi will be open to the public free of charge, serving both residents and visitors.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony held in Hanoi on January 27, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, Le Quoc Minh, said that through the harmonious integration of music, light, technology, and heritage, the program not only offers audiences a contemporary artistic experience but also helps disseminate enduring cultural values, inspiring national pride and aspirations for the country’s development.

One of the most notable highlights of this year’s program is the first-ever deployment of a large-scale, integrated performance technology system in the area directly in front of the Hanoi Opera House.

The program is structured into three chapters, weaving together classical, folk, contemporary, and modern musical elements. It is designed to guide audiences on an emotional journey from tradition to the present and toward the future, culminating in a vibrant and optimistic spirit that reflects a Vietnam in dynamic development.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh