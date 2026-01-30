Exhibition space introducing Vietnam’s world documentary heritage launched

The State Records and Archives Management Department of Vietnam has officially unveiled a new exhibition space dedicated to showcasing the country’s World Documentary Heritage.

Nguyen Dynasty woodblocks, a UNESCO-recognised documentary heritage item, are kept at the National Archives Center IV in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition presents some of Vietnam’s most significant documentary treasures, including the Nguyen Dynasty Woodblocks and Nguyen Dynasty Imperial Records, alongside other nationally preserved archival materials of exceptional historical, cultural, and scientific value, such as documents related to the national flag, national anthem, national emblem, and the Constitution.

The materials are displayed in a highly visual and accessible format, combining original documents with interpretive commentary to help visitors easily explore, research, and appreciate the depth and significance of the heritage on display.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the head of the State Records and Archives Management Department of Vietnam, Dang Thanh Tung, said the establishment of the exhibition space reflects a clear shift in approach from a focus on preservation alone to one that emphasizes safeguarding heritage while promoting its value for public engagement and community service.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh