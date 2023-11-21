Internationally acclaimed artists to rock year-end music festival in HCMC

Eight international singers and music bands along with 13 Vietnamese artists will join HCMC’s third Ho Do International Music Festival 2023 which will take place on December 22-24, the organization board announced.

Accordingly, this year’s three-day event themed “From Ho Chi Minh City with love” will see the participation of the South Korea-based boy group, Tempest; Vietnamese-Japanese music band Kurrock; the Good Morning Everyone from Indonesia; the El Pony Pisador from Barcelona, Spain; the Vortex from Quebec, Canada; Siberian indigenous music group, Otyken; Singaporean singer-songwriter, Charlie Lim; world-renowned DJ Don Diablo of the Netherlands, and others.

Vietnamese popular singers namely Thu Minh, Van Mai Huong, Binz, Gey D, My Anh, Vu Thao My, the Dalab, the Chilies, the Saigon Pops Orchestra, DJ Hoaprox, DJ Minji, DJ Vinjaz ft. MC Goku and more will be on stage at the music festival.

According to musician Huy Tuan, general director of the festival, the participation of internationally acclaimed artists and famous singers in the country is the guarantee of prestige and quality that makes the Ho Do music festival become an annual international event creating a new cultural brand of HCMC. The event presents the great effort of the organizers in organizing a free music festival for the community in the context that the economy has not yet fully recovered.

Ho Do International Music Festival 2023 (Ho Do 2023) will include four performances titled “HOZO Inspired Talents” featuring young music talents and three others called “HOZO Super Fest” with the participation of well-known domestic and foreign singers.

The “HOZO Inspired Talents” will take place every last week of the month at Lam Son Park in District 1 while “HOZO Super Fest” will be held in Nguyen Hue Walking Street on December 22-24.

HCMC’s third Ho Do International Music Festival 2023 is expected to be an international art, cultural, and entertainment rendezvous in the city for music lovers.

The music festival is invested and organized by the municipal government with the goal of promoting Vietnamese music in the international music market as well as bringing the world’s music closer to Vietnamese audiences. The event is expected to affirm its position on the map of international music festivals and become a venue for domestic and foreign visitors.