HOZO Super Fest 2023 opens in HCMC

HCMC’s third Ho Do International Music Festival 2023 opened in Nguyen Hue walking street of District 1 on December 22, promising to bring impressive performances to music lovers.

HOZO Super Fest 2023 opens in HCMC on December 22. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung said that the third Ho Do International Music Festival 2023 (HOZO Super Fest 2023) with the participation of many local and international singers and music bands has contributed to the city’s socioeconomic development and the project on developing HCMC’s cultural industry until 2030. The festival is expected to become an important event contributing to the diversification of cultural and arts activities in the country.

Ho Do International Music Festival 2023 includes four performances titled “HOZO Inspired Talents” featuring young music talents and three others called “HOZO Super Fest” with the participation of well-known domestic and foreign singers.

The “HOZO Inspired Talents” was held in September while “HOZO Super Fest” featuring three music nights will take place in Nguyen Hue Walking Street on December 22-24.

Images of performances in the opening ceremony of the third Ho Do International Music Festival 2023 (HOZO Super Fest 2023):

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
The organization board offers flowers to individuals and collectives who support the music festival. (Photo: SGGP)
Zitherists Hai Phuong
Conductor Tran Nhat Minh (R) and DJ Hoaprox
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

