HCMC’s third “Ho Do" Int’l Music Festival 2023 to return in September

HCMC’s third “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2023 is scheduled to take place in September with the participation of international artists.

This year’s event themed “From HCMC with love” will have some new interesting changes with the goal of promoting the festival into an international music program featuring the city’s unique identities, the organization board said at a press conference held in HCMC on August 24.

Accordingly, “Ho Do” International Music Festival 2023 will include four performances titled “HOZO Inspired Talents” and three others called “HOZO Super Fest” which will be organized in the heart of the city from September to December.

Besides well-known artists from the host country Vietnam, international artists from France, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan will join the festival.

The “HOZO Inspired Talents” will take place every last week of the month at Lam Son Park in District 1 while “HOZO Super Fest” will be held in Nguyen Hue Walking Street on December 22-24.

In addition, the sideline activities, including the HOZO University Tour and Music Video Theme Song “Millions of Hearts” are planned to be launched in November.

There will be workshops on international music and programs seeking talents expected to create playing fields for music lovers in the city.

“Ho Do” is expected to become an annual music festival imbued with Vietnamese cultural identities and a venue for domestic and foreign visitors, affirming its position on the map of international music festivals, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy said.

"Ho Do” International Music Festival 2023 was honored with titles, including “Program of the Year” at the 15th Devotion Music Awards in 2020; the Most significant live music performance in 2022 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; Vietnam Public Relations And Communications Excellence Awards 2022.

Some images of "Ho Do” International Music Festival 2022: