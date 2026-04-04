In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam received 6.76 million international visitors, up 12.4 percent compared to the same period last year, marking the highest number ever recorded for a first quarter.

Vietnam welcomes 6.76 million international visitors in Q1 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

According to statistics from the General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, in March alone, the number of international visitors reached nearly 2.1 million, up 1.3 percent compared to the same period last year. This growth reflects the effectiveness of a stable political and social environment, increasingly streamlined visa policies, professionalized promotion and marketing activities, and a diverse tourism product system aligned with current trends.

By mode of transport, visitors arriving by air reached 5.56 million, accounting for 82.3 percent and increasing by 7 percent; those arriving by road totaled 1.05 million, representing 15.5 percent and rising sharply by 53.1 percent; arrivals by sea reached 148.2 thousand, making up 2.2 percent and increasing by 11.4 percent.

Alongside the growth in visitor numbers, revenue from travel and tour services in Q1 2026 is estimated at VND22,900 billion (US$868 million), accounting for 1.2 percent of the total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue, up 12.5 percent compared to the same period last year. The heightened demand for travel during early-year holidays and festivals has helped stimulate the market, creating a ripple effect across multiple localities.

Some localities recorded impressive revenue growth, such as Khanh Hoa with an increase of 30.7 percent, An Giang up 25.8 percent, and Quang Ninh rising 24.2 percent. The two leading tourism hubs, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, also maintained growth of 12.9 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively, reflecting a balanced momentum across the market.

These results indicate that Vietnam’s tourism sector is entering a phase of solid recovery, with both visitor numbers and revenue rising, providing a favorable foundation for accelerated growth in the upcoming quarters of 2026.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh