HCMC to launch golf tours, helicopter sightseeing, luxury cruise dining

On April 3, travel enterprises participating Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival, announced plans to roll out a range of high-end tourism products, including golf tours combined with helicopter sightseeing and culinary experiences on luxury cruises.

Visitors experience helicopter sightseeing tours over Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Mr. Nguyen Minh Man, Deputy General Director of VinaGroup Travel, the company has collaborated with its partners to develop premium tourism products targeting both domestic and international visitors.

Tourists participating in the helicopter sightseeing tours will be offered a discount of approximately 15 percent on dining and sightseeing services aboard the Elite of Saigon cruise, valid from April 3 to August 30, 2026.

Additionally, at the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival, the first 220 customers who register for helicopter tours between April 2 and April 5 are eligible for a 10 percent discount on ticket prices.

Visitors enjoy a sunset sightseeing tour along the Saigon River aboard the Hon Ngoc Vien Dong cruise.

At the same time, Focus Travel Group also introduced a range of summer itineraries and plans to launch a three-day, two-night Mekong tour tailored for Vietnamese travelers, departing from Ho Chi Minh City to My Tho, featuring experiences aboard the La Marguerite cruise.

According to Mr. Pham Huy Binh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the continuous introduction of new tours and travel routes by enterprises will help diversify tourism products and enhance the city’s appeal to visitors.

The 22nd Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival is taking place at September 23 Park from April 2 to April 5 under the theme “Vibrant Summer.”

Visitors explore tour products at the VinaGroup Travel booth. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents and tourists explore river-based tour products at the Focus Travel Group booth. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh