Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland welcomed in HCMC

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception on April 26 for Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland and former Vice Chancellor of Germany Philipp Rosler, during which he thanked the guest for his contributions to the development of Vietnam and localities, including HCMC.

Mai said as HCMC is in the process of becoming a hub of innovation and creativity, which requires preparation for an ecosystem regarding institutions, infrastructure, and human resources, he hoped to receive advice and support from Rosler in this field to create an environment conducive to innovation.

He revealed that the city is fine-tuning legal frameworks for the establishment of a national-scale innovation and creativity center there. Therefore, joint work to set up a physical center in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) could be launched immediately.

Speaking highly of Rosler’s positive activities such as joining the Start-up Award program to honor start-ups in the city, Mai sought the guest’s assistance in building the city's brand, attracting foreign investors and overseas Vietnamese to the city's development, firstly in the SHTP.

For his part, Rosler expressed readiness to help the city with high-quality workforce development.

He said building an innovation and creativity center in the city is a sound direction and he is willing to introduce major investors to the city, including partners from Germany and Switzerland to share experience and cooperate in this field.

According to him, foreign investors are interested in the city's potential and wish that the city would continue improving infrastructure, digitalization, and sustainable development in the near future.