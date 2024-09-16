Hollywood directors, stars to attend program to promote Vietnamese tourism in US

Producers, film studio executives, directors, set designers, and Hollywood stars are expected to be present at the program to promote Vietnamese tourism and cinema in the United States.

Some localities in Vietnam with great potential in nature and tourism

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism today informed about the program to promote Vietnamese tourism and cinema in the United States with the theme ‘Vietnam - New destination of world cinema’.

Deputy Minister Ho An Phong has highlighted that the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism is hosting a major tourism promotion event in San Francisco and Hollywood, California, USA, at the end of September. The event aims to present Vietnam's country, people, and culture through cinema.

At the same time, the program also introduces Vietnam as not only an ideal destination for tourists but also an attractive place for filmmakers, film directors and leading actors in the world.

In the program, Vietnamese tourism businesses and service providers have the opportunity to meet and connect with US businesses and partners, thereby signing and committing to effectively implementing cooperation agreements on tourism and cinema.

The program to boost Vietnam's tourism and film industry in the US involves various key activities, such as arranging a delegation to collaborate on tourism and cinema, setting up an area to showcase Vietnam's culture, hosting a workshop on the country's tourism and cinema prospects, and holding a trade event with traditional art performance.

Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh said that there will be about 500 Vietnamese guests of tourism management agencies in some provinces and cities, tourism businesses, and airlines participating, which will pour money following the call of social contributions for Vietnam's tourism and cinema industry.

Some provinces and cities with potential film resources participating in this program include: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Ninh Binh, Quang Binh. For some localities with great potential in nature and tourism but have not participated this time such as Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will introduce images in the exhibition and display.

On the US side, government representatives, management agencies, associations, chambers of business, and investors will be present. The event will also be attended by producers, studio directors, directors, film set directors, and Hollywood stars. Notable choices include director Phillip Noyce of The Quiet American, Mr. Jordan Vogt-Roberts of Kong: Skull Island and Ms. Lori Balton, Set Director of Shang Chi. The event will also be attended by US media agencies, Key Opinion Leaders, bloggers, representatives of online travel companies, and social networking platforms.

By Mai An – Translated By Anh Quan