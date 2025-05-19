Culture/art

Special art program marks 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh

SGGP

A special art performance titled 'He is Ho Chi Minh' was held on the evening of May 18 at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, marking the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday.

24348dc8fad24f8c16c3-5684-1711.jpg
The special art performance on May 18 at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, marking the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attended the program, which was broadcast live on VTV1.

dai-bieu-2048-158.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The performance was a symphony of art rich in humanity and historical significance. Each performance guided the audience through the key milestones in President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary journey, a man of profound simplicity and greatness who dedicated his entire life to the cause of the nation.

The program included three main parts, “Nguyen Sinh Cung – Nguyen Tat Thanh,” “Nguyen Ai Quoc – Ho Chi Minh,” and “Vietnam! The Rising Era,” and portrayed the image of a young man who nurtured the desire to seek a path for liberating the nation and his lifelong, tireless struggle for the independence of the nation and the happiness of its people.

Many popular artists, such as director Nguyen Trung Dung, Meritorious Artist Hoang Tung, Hoa Minzy, Anh Tu, and Ha Quynh Nhu, alongside performers from the Vietnam Music and Dance Theater, the Vietnam National Drama Theater, and other art troupes, participated in the program.

df67c473e36956370f78-9394-9483.jpg
adecf865d27f67213e6e-6895-5720.jpg
4c7e41c968d3dd8d84c2-9824-7184.jpg
Related News
By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Special art program 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh Military Honor Guard Battalion of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Guard High Command Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn