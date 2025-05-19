Special art program marks 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh

A special art performance titled 'He is Ho Chi Minh' was held on the evening of May 18 at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, marking the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday.

The special art performance on May 18 at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, marking the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attended the program, which was broadcast live on VTV1.

Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The performance was a symphony of art rich in humanity and historical significance. Each performance guided the audience through the key milestones in President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary journey, a man of profound simplicity and greatness who dedicated his entire life to the cause of the nation.

The program included three main parts, “Nguyen Sinh Cung – Nguyen Tat Thanh,” “Nguyen Ai Quoc – Ho Chi Minh,” and “Vietnam! The Rising Era,” and portrayed the image of a young man who nurtured the desire to seek a path for liberating the nation and his lifelong, tireless struggle for the independence of the nation and the happiness of its people.

Many popular artists, such as director Nguyen Trung Dung, Meritorious Artist Hoang Tung, Hoa Minzy, Anh Tu, and Ha Quynh Nhu, alongside performers from the Vietnam Music and Dance Theater, the Vietnam National Drama Theater, and other art troupes, participated in the program.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh