Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan awarded France's Order of Arts and Letters

Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan, a Vietnamese film critic and cinema expert, has been awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Order of Arts and Letters) at the grade of Officier by the French government.

Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan (R) is presented the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Order of Arts and Letters) at the grade of Officier by the French government. (Photo: SGGP)

The award ceremony was held in Hanoi as part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Vietnam. The event was attended by the Permanent Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Le Hai Binh.

The award aims to recognize Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan’s enduring contributions to Vietnamese cinema and her unwavering efforts to promote international cooperation, particularly with France, French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati said at the award ceremony.

Since 1957, France has awarded l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (The Order of Arts and Letters) to recognize eminent artists, writers, and people who have contributed significantly to furthering the arts in France and throughout the world. The award is given at three levels: Commandeur (Commander), Officier (Officer), and Chevalier (Knight).

Representatives of the Vietnamese and French cultural industries congratulate Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan. (Photo: SGGP)

Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan currently is Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association of Film Promotion and Development, an organization she founded in 2019 following her tenure as Director of the Vietnam Cinema Department from 2012 to 2018. She is also the founder and director of the Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF), Vietnam’s first annual film festival of its kind.

The 2025 Da Nang Asian Film Festival will feature a special program dedicated to international co-production, held in collaboration with the French Embassy and the French National Center of Cinema.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh