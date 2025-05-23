New “We” Stage breathes fresh life to HCMC’s Cai Luong scene with young talents

HCMC’s new “We” Cai Luong stage debuts, reviving a classic play with young talents to foster the art form’s next generation and invigorate traditional theater.

The production team of the epic Vietnamese historical Cai Luong play “Ganh co song Han”

The launch of “We” Stage (formerly “We” Tea Lounge) with the Cai Luong play “Ganh co song Han” (Vendor Selling Grass from Shoulder Pole at the Han River) marks a significant cultural event.

This classic Cai Luong (traditional Southern Vietnamese opera) work has not been fully staged for over four decades – existing primarily as a televised recording from the 1980s and on tapes/discs. Its revival is the first major undertaking in a long-term artistic vision cherished by impresario Tuan Dat.

“I am deeply passionate about Cai Luong and a regular theatergoer”, Tuan Dat shared. “For a long time, I've nurtured the ambition to invest in a Cai Luong stage dedicated to young artists, particularly those who haven't had ample opportunities on major platforms. My aim is to provide them a space to cultivate their talents, hone their craft, and for audiences to enjoy exceptional performances.”

The debut production of "We" benefited immensely from the wholehearted support of esteemed director Meritorious Artist Hoa Ha and renowned playwright Hoang Song Viet.

It also attracted the enthusiastic participation of many established artists, including Meritorious Artist Bao Tri, Ngoc Doi, and Nguyen Minh Truong (winner of the 2014 Chuong Vang Vong Co award), alongside a promising ensemble of young actors such as Khanh Du, Ly Trung Cuong, Trong Hieu, Bien Thuy, Pham Vu Thanh, Thanh Thuan, and Hoang Chuong.

Director Hoa Ha reflected, “The young artists in ‘Ganh co song Han’ have dedicated years to Cai Luong, but life’s circumstances often led them away from the stage. Now, with this opportunity to return to their beloved profession, they have poured their hearts and considerable effort into creating truly fine work. With such dedication, I am confident in their success.”

Meritorious Artist Bao Tri, a veteran and exceptionally versatile male artist of HCMC’s theater scene, also features in this play. “I was delighted to be invited to a project centered on young talent”, he remarked. “It’s a privilege to collaborate with these young actors and offer some support to help them shine. I also hope they will inspire younger audiences to better understand and appreciate Cai Luong, thereby contributing to the preservation of our national cultural identity.”

For years, artist Nguyen Minh Truong (2014 Chuong Vang Vong Co award) has demonstrated his considerable talent, recognized for his fine voice, stage presence, and technical prowess in traditional Cai Luong. However, various reasons had previously confined him to secondary roles. His leading role in “Ganh co song Han” is thus seen as a timely opportunity for him to fully showcase his abilities and his forte in singing and acting.

For Meritorious Artist Ngoc Doi, participating in this classic revival alongside emerging artists holds profound significance. She believes the production not only offers a fresh artistic experience to HCMC audiences but, more importantly, plays a crucial role in nurturing and refining young talents who represent the future of the city’s theater, especially Cai Luong.

Meritorious Artist Ngoc Doi shared that director Hoa Ha’s exacting nature, while challenging, has matured young artists, serving as a powerful motivator for them to master their craft and skills.

Echoing this, playwright Hoang Song Viet emphasized the paramount importance of Cai Luong’s succeeding generation. He therefore strives to give young artists significant roles in his plays, offering them crucial opportunities to showcase talent, push their boundaries, and progressively mature in their artistic journey.

“Ganh co song Han” is widely regarded as a collaborative endeavor, uniting renowned directors, established artists, and professional impresarios to forge a new artistic environment where young performers can truly demonstrate their capabilities.

Currently, "We" is not alone; numerous Cai Luong stages are actively focusing on nurturing and promoting new, young talents distinguished by their stage presence and promising vocal abilities. These collective efforts are driven by the aspiration that this emerging cohort will form a strong succeeding generation, carrying forward the legacy of Cai Luong as it continues to evolve alongside other cultural and artistic disciplines in contemporary society.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam