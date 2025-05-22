Culture/art

South Korean pianist to perform in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present music lovers with a chamber music night at the municipal Opera House on the evening of May 25.

The concert will introduce a selection of remarkable works by world-renowned composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gaetano Donizetti, Dmitri Shostakovich, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Johann Sebastian Bach. The program promises to take the audience on an emotional journey, ranging from serene and delicate melodies to powerful and vibrant tunes.

The concert will feature a distinguished lineup of performers, including People’s Artist, soprano Pham Khanh Ngoc; People’s Artist, violinist Tang Thanh Nam; bassoonist A Tach; pianist Tran Thuy San; flutist Nguyen Truong Hoang Yen; clarinettist Hoang Ngoc Anh Quan; and oboist Pham Khanh Toan.

A special highlight will be the participation of two guest artists, namely oboist Nguyen Hoang Tung and South Korean pianist Ju Sun Young. Ju Sun Young is an accomplished pianist with extensive performance experience in the United States and worldwide. She has taught piano at Tabor College in the U.S. and holds both a Master's and a Doctorate in piano performance from the University of Kansas.

The concert is one of HBSO's efforts to elevate the quality of its performances and to promote high-level artistry. These programs feature renowned artists from Vietnam and around the world, enriching and diversifying the cultural offerings. They also provide valuable opportunities for HBSO musicians to exchange and learn from their international peers, further enhancing their experience. The concert series also aims to meet the diverse entertainment needs of the large number of audiences in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh

